Karnataka power tussle: Rahul urges DKS ‘please wait’, Kharge says issue will be settled soon

The Congress High Command is facing an internal power tussle over Karnataka’s Chief Minister post, as speculation intensifies over a potential leadership change. A final decision is expected before the Parliament session begins on December 1.

Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have now stepped in to review the situation. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said the issue will be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has reportedly sent a brief WhatsApp message to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, telling him, “Please wait, I will call you.”

Shivakumar remained silent on the matter, stating that party issues would be discussed within four walls, not in the media. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation surrounding reports of Priyank Kharge meeting Rahul Gandhi, and Priyank Kharge also denied holding any talks related to a leadership change.

Speculations have grown stronger as the Congress government recently completed half of its five-year term on November 20.