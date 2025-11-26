Opposition leaders vow to protect Constitution in face of attacks in New India

The Leaders of the Opposition and Congress MPs, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, vowed to protect the Constitution of India to mark the Constitution Day on November 26. Kharge highlighted how the democratic freedoms and institutions are under threat by the current ruling dispensation.

Rahul Gandhi called the Constitution a 'sacred promise' that guarantees rights for the citizens of India, especially the poor. He said if the Constitution is secure, the rights of every Indian are secure.

Kharge invoked Dr B R Ambedkar's words on the Constitution as a means of 'living life'. He denounced the public display of respect shown by the BJP-RSS towards the legal document as 'hypocrisy'.