Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan officially joins TVK

Former minister and ex- AIADMK leader, KA Sengottaiyan joined Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday. Sengottaiyan, who resigned as MLA yesterday, was welcomed by Vijay into the party

Sengottaiyan rebelled against AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, urging him to initiate measures to reinduct expelled leaders. His participation in the Thevar Jayanthi on October 30 with Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran, led to his expulsion. There were rumours that the ruling DMK was willing to induct him. He rejected the suggestion as his loyalists were not comfortable with the idea of joining longtime rivals

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol Thirumavalavan had questioned the Sengottaiyan's TVK entry on Wednesday. He doubted whether his entry was part of a larger political 'design'. The VCK leader warned Vijay of alleged infiltration by Sangh-Parivar supporters