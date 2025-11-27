Karnataka CM post: Senior Congress leaders place onus on High Command to resolve crisis

The tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar for Chief Minister’s post continues in Karnataka. Shivakumar reminded Congress top brass about the promise given to him two-and-a-half years ago, through a cryptic post on X. Political observers believed that his ‘Word power is World power’ post indicated the promise given to him. The promise was that there would be a leadership change after reaching the halfway mark of the five-year term.

When asked about the leadership change, Siddaramaiah appeared agitated and said the High command would decide. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he will convene a meeting in New Delhi with senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to address the escalating leadership tussle in Karnataka.

Several prominent political leaders and ministers have commented on the issue of leadership change

