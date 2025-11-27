Karnataka crisis: CM’s son backs Siddaramaiah’s full term as Kharge vows clarity after talks

The Congress government in Karnataka is facing growing uncertainty over a possible leadership change. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he will convene a meeting in New Delhi with senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, to address the escalating leadership tussle in Karnataka.

Kharge said the discussions aim to chart the party’s course and end speculation about a possible change in leadership.

On the other hand, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was confident his father would complete a full five-year term as chief minister, noting there are no complaints against him and no links to any scams. Speculation intensified after the government crossed half of its five-year term on November 20.