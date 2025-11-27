Sengottaiyan joins Vijay’s TVK: AIADMK veteran reveals reasons behind his decision

Former minister and expelled AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan officially joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday in the presence of actor-politician Vijay at the party’s Panaiyur headquarters. His switch came a day after he resigned from the Gobichettipalayam Assembly seat, ending his five-decade association with the AIADMK.

Speaking to the media, Sengottaiyan recalled his journey from being identified by MGR in 1972 to working closely with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He said that after Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK split into three factions and efforts to reunite the groups were discussed but never carried out. He added that he attended the Thevar Jayanthi celebration with hopes of bringing the party together, but within two days, he and his supporters were expelled.

A move he described as the “reward” for his 50 years of service. Sengottaiyan stated that the DMK and AIADMK are no longer different and argued that Tamil Nadu needs a third political force. He added that Vijay is building a new political movement and that the people of Tamil Nadu are seeking change. With this switch, Sengottaiyan bolsters TVK’s political heft well ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.