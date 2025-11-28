Madhya Pradesh rape accused attempts to escape, caught after shootout

A rape accused on the run for six days was caught and injured while attempting to flee in a police shootout in Madhya Pradesh. The accused was identified as 23-year-old Salman. Salman allegedly abducted and raped a six-year-old girl in Gauharganj, Raisen district. The incident occurred in the jungles near the central MP town on November 21. The minor is hospitalised at AIIMS, Bhopal, after suffering from severe injuries.

Massive protests by Hindu outfits have taken over Gauharganj since Friday last week. The police lathi-charged protesters who entered a Muslim-dominated area on Wednesday. The angry mobs of residents and Hindu activists pelted stones at the cops later. Multiple police teams from the Raisen district and neighbouring districts were on the lookout for Salman. Salman, with a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his head, was finally caught on Thursday night. Two locals, Rizwan and Asif, alerted the Gandhi Nagar police after spotting Salman in Bhopal.