PM Modi announces plans to privatise nuclear power sector

PM Narendra Modi said India would privatise the nuclear power sector. An announcement he made after virtually inaugurating a private space startup Skyroot Aerospace's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad on November 27.

Modi also unveiled the company's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, in Hyderabad. While doing so he underlined the emerging potential of the private sector in India's space ecosystem after ISRO, with over 300 space startups, which he termed as a 'space revolution' in India.

Modi tipped his hat to the country's youth, especially the Gen Z, for driving this revolution.