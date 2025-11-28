Sexual abuse charges: Lookout Notice against MLA puts Congress in the backfoot in Kerala

The Congress in Kerala is facing a huge crisis in the wake of a lookout notice issued against young Congress leader and MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. The Kerala Police issued the look-out notice on Friday after registering a first information report in Thiruvananthapuram.

The sexual allegations against Mamkoottathil have been going on for a few months, but the police did not register a case against him, as no one filed a formal complaint against him. But things changed on Thursday when a young woman complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who in turn handed over the petition to the police.

The police have registered an FIR against Mamkoottatil for forced abortion and obtaining consent through deceit. The case was registered at the Valiyamala police station and then transferred to the Nemom station.The development that could hurt the party's aspiration and dent the political image of the young leader unfolded after the woman met the Chief Minister and filed a complaint against Rahul, accusing him of sexually abusing her and goading her into aborting the pregnancy.