Tourists stranded mid-air for two hours in Idukki sky-dining restaurant after crane malfunctions

Five people, including two children, were left hanging 150 feet above ground after a sky-dining crane malfunctioned near Anachal, Idukki. The group reportedly remained stranded for over two hours before fire and rescue teams reached the spot.

Rescuers first brought down the children and their mother, followed by the father and a restaurant staff member. Locals reported that the tourists had been stranded since around 1.30 pm.

A fire official stated that the restaurant management did not seek help from rescue services, and units from Munnar and Adimali were dispatched only after news of the incident surfaced. Officials confirmed that a hydraulic failure in the crane left the sky-dining platform suspended high above ground.

The 'sky-dining' experience is part of the adventure tourism initiative in the hill district.