A320 flights to be grounded for software updates, over 200 Indian flights impacted

More than 6,000 Airbus A320 flights will be grounded globally to fix a critical issue. The number of flights impacted is roughly half of the Airbus fleet globally. The A320 family aircraft includes A319s, A320 ceos and neos, A321 ceos and neos

The grounding will cause flight disruptions across the globe, including India. The decision comes after the discovery that intense radiation from the Sun could corrupt data crucial to flight control. The grounding will happen immediately, and most of the flights may undergo a simple software update

This will impact 250 of the 560 Airbus flights operated by Indian airliners. Indigo, Air India Express and Air India have alerted passengers about the potential disruption. The three airliners did not disclose the number of aircraft that have been impacted