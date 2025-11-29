Cyclone Ditwah brings heavy rains to coastal districts of Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain has lashed the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu because of Cyclone Ditwah since November 28. The cyclonic storm is heading towards North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has issued a high-wind warning, forecasting winds of 70–80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu districts, and Puducherry are under red alert on Saturday.

An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, and the delta districts. Flights from Chennai to Madurai, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Andaman Islands were disrupted.