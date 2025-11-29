DMK MPs set to raise many issues in the Winter Session of Parliament

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an important meeting with DMK MPs to finalise the party’s strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. The discussions focused on key issues affecting the state, especially those where the Central Government’s decisions have caused concern.

One of the major points of contention was the Central Government’s recent refusal to relax the paddy moisture norm by 5 per cent, a request made by the Tamil Nadu government to support farmers struggling during procurement. The MPs also noted the Union Housing Ministry’s rejection of proposals to build Metro Rail systems in Coimbatore and Madurai.

Following the meeting, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva briefed reporters about the decisions taken. They explained that DMK MPs would push these issues strongly in Parliament, seeking reconsideration from the Centre.