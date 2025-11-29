'I will obey the Congress high command': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on tussle with D K Shivakumar

The political tensions in Karnataka between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have reportedly drawn the attention of the Congress high command. Party leaders in New Delhi are said to be displeased with the ongoing disagreement between the two senior leaders, especially as it risks affecting the government’s stability and the party’s public image. Their intervention signals the seriousness with which the top brass views the situation.

In response to the high command’s call, Siddaramaiah extended an invitation to Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting scheduled for Saturday. The meeting is expected to focus on resolving key differences and strengthening coordination within the government

The Chief Minister held a press conference explaining that he will obey whatever decision taken by the high command.

