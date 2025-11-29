'We are United': Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar hold press conference

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Saturday sought to project a united front after days of uncertainty over a possible change in leadership, holding a breakfast meeting at the CM’s residence ‘Kaveri’ and then addressing a joint press conference.

Reiterating that both he and Shivakumar would abide by the party’s central leadership on all matters, Siddaramaiah said, “Whatever the high command says, we will go by that. We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion—some media reporters have created the confusion.”

Taking aim at the Opposition, Siddaramaiah said the BJP and JD(S) were spreading “false allegations” and making empty claims about moving a no-confidence motion