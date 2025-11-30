Cyclone Ditwah weakens, moves north along Tamil Nadu coast; Chennai may see rain revival today

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah -- over the southwest Bay of Bengal -- continued to lose strength on Sunday, even as it tracked almost directly north, running parallel to the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), in its latest update, said the system slowed to 7 kmph over the past six hours and remained positioned over the same region.

A cyclone warning (red message) remains in place for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, with the IMD projecting the system to continue its northward run for the next 24 hours. The weakened storm is expected to stay offshore, at a minimum distance of 70 km from the coast by noon and 30 km by evening. However, the system’s structure has deteriorated significantly.

