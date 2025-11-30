Fresh FIR filed against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case on ED complaint

In a major setback to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has registered a fresh FIR against them and six others in the decade-old National Herald money laundering case.

The FIR, registered on October 3, 2025, follows a detailed complaint from Shiv Kumar Gupta, Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate’s Headquarters Investigation Unit, and invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, dishonest misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust and cheating. On November 29, 2025, the Rouse Avenue Court postponed its decision on whether to take cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet, deferring the order to December 16 and observing that the accused have a “right to be heard” before any decision is taken.

The FIR alleges an elaborate criminal conspiracy to fraudulently take over properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited, the original publisher of the National Herald.