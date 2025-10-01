Uttarakhand police forms SIT to probe journalist Rajiv Pratap's death

Independent journalist Rajiv Pratap was found dead at Joshiada Lake in Uttarakhand on September 28. He had gone missing on the night of September 18. His damaged vehicle was recovered from the riverbank on September 20. The investigation is ongoing, and the post-mortem report indicated injuries to the chest and abdomen The Police have come to the conclusion that Rajiv met with an accident, after which his car fell into the river. However, allegations have arisen from Rajiv's family members that he was murdered

