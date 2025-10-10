Law Minister Arjun R Meghwal condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on rising atrocities against Dalits

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal strongly condemned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on rising atrocities against Dalit, Tribal, and Muslim communities in India. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report showed an increase in registered crimes against both Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in recent years. Crimes against SCs reportedly rose 0.4% from 2022 to 2023, while crimes against STs increased sharply by 28.8%, mainly due to the Manipur conflict.