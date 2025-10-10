Shameful for Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Annamalai on cough syrup deaths

BJP leader K. Annamalai has asked Tamil Nadu government to take responsibility for the cough syrup deaths . He also said the government should take stringent measures to avoid such tragedies Coldrif, a cough syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, allegedly killed more than 20 children across the country. Owner of the firm, Ranganathan Govindan was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday. He has been brought to Madhya Pradesh. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian explained the measures taken by the government after learning of the Coldrif deaths