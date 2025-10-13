Hamas and Israel prisoner swap begins, first Israelis reach home

Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages, and Israel began to release 2000 Palestinian prisoners on October 13. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli forces were firing smoke bombs at journalists around Ofer Prison, from which Palestinian prisoners were freed. Earlier, the Associated Press reported that an armoured vehicle flying an Israeli flag fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the families of the Palestinian prisoners waiting near Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank. The tear gas followed the circulation of a flier warning that anyone showing support for the prisoners could face arrest.