Sunjay Kapur Inheritance feud and its legalities | Supreme court lawyer explains

The sudden death of billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur has triggered a family feud regarding his 30,000 crore worth of inheritance. The feud primarily involves Sunjay's wife at the time of his death, Priya Sachdev Kapur, and his ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor. A will has been presented by Priya, reportedly leaving Sunjay’s entire personal estate to herself. This will has been alleged to be forged by Karisma's kids through a case in the Delhi High Court. They have also demanded 1/5th of their father's estate. Priya's lawyers argue that they have already made a payout of 1,900 crores to the kids. This 30000 crore estate feud has hogged headlines from the beginning. Now, what is the legal viewpoint of this issue? For that, we will be talking to Supreme Court lawyer Nipun Saxena, who shall explain this very complicated dispute