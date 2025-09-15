Amoebic meningoencephalitis | Expert explains why brain-eating infection is not limited to Kerala

Kerala is facing a new health crisis- an infection that comes from a single cell organism called amoeba. The state has witnessed 17 deaths from Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in the last nine months. Initially, health experts believed that the infection primarily affected people who had bathed or swum in ponds, lakes, or swimming pools, where contaminated water entered the nose and allowed the amoeba to reach the brain. However, recent cases have raised concern, including in which a three-month-old infant with no exposure to ponds and individuals who only bathed at home also contracted the disease, challenging earlier assumptions. So, now, Kerala is dealing with an infection whose modes of transmission and prevention methods are uncertain. We will be talking to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, an expert who was the co-chairman of the National IMA COVID Task Force who shall give an expert view on the subject

