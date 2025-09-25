Centre cancels FCRA license of activist Sonam Wangchuk's institution; CBI probe underway

The Union Home Ministry cancelled the foreign funding licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh on Thursday, founded by noted educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk. The ministry's action was based on several alleged discrepancies detected in the organisation's accounts, including a fund transfer from Sweden, which the ministry alleged was "against national interest." The CBI launched an inquiry into Sonam Wangchuk's institute for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). An institute called Himalayan Institute of Alternatives founded by Wangchuk is also under the CBI radar The developments come amid heightened tensions in Ladakh after violent protests on Wednesday. The BJP-led Centre has put the blame on Wangchuk, accusing him of inciting the violence Sonam Wangchuk gave his opinion on what he thought about the allegations against his institutions