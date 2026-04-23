Nation

War between ‘evil Delhi and good Tamil Nadu’: DMK leaders confident of 2026 victory

Express Video Service

The battle lines for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections are drawn. Senior DMK figures, including Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, and Tiruchi Siva, expressed total confidence in securing a second consecutive term for the "Dravidian Model."

Highlighting the stakes, Dayanidhi Maran described the contest as a "war between evil Delhi and good Tamil Nadu."

Adding to the momentum, former CM and current DMK candidate O. Panneerselvam echoed the sentiment, predicting a landslide victory based on the last five years of governance.

Watch the top highlights from the DMK leaders on polling day.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026

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