Modi-govt is D-grade government: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose

In a matter-of-fact speech, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose called Modi-led ruling party a D-grade government for its denial of living reality. She gave a slew of examples of this 'denial' in terms of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rollout in West Bengal, scams in BJP-ruled states, corruption in Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs), religious intolerance, pollution etc., across India. Sagarika was speaking in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President Droupadi Murmu’s address on February 2.