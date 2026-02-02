Tibetan monk Dalai Lama scripts Grammy win in its 68th edition

Tibetan guru, the Dalai Lama, bagged his first win at the 68th Grammy Awards for his audiobook. His book is titled Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.His book blends spoken word and music on themes of peace and compassion. Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on his behalf on February 1.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, composed the music. Top contenders for the category included South African actor-comedian Trevor Noah for Into The Uncut Grass and American actress Kathy Garver for Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story.