In a historic first, CM Mamata appears before Supreme Court to argue on SIR case

For the first ever time, a sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in the Supreme Court to argue in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case. She filed for a 'party in person' application to argue in the case. The case challenges the Election Commission’s ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state. Banerjee has filed an interlocutory application seeking permission to argue the matter in person. A gate pass in her name was issued on Tuesday, confirming her appearance.

Banerjee graduated from Calcutta's Jogesh Chandra Choudhury College of Law. The pleas were filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen.The case hearing came amid simmering tensions over SIR in the state for the upcoming state elections to be held in March-April 2026. Banerjee also demanded the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.