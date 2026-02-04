'India is clearly reducing Russian oil imports': US Expert Lisa Curtis | US-India trade agreement

On the US-India trade agreement, Lisa Curtis, Director at the Centre for New American Security, said India is clearly reducing its imports of Russian oil. However, she noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not repeat President Trump’s claim that India would completely halt such imports.

Curtis said India may have a different understanding of what was committed, as PM Modi does not want to appear to cave to US demands on ties with Russia, a long-standing partner, even as he recognises the importance of the issue to President Trump.