Modi did not do his duty during Chinese aggression: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, accused PM Narendra Modi of dereliction of duty during the Chinese aggression in August 2020. He carried former Army chief MM Naravane's memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny', to the parliament. 'I felt really alone, I was abandoned by the entire establishment," Rahul quoted from book when the then Chief of Army Staff reached out to seek permission to take action against the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday after Gandhi sought to quote from the unpublished book, but Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other BJP members, strongly opposed it and accused the Congress leader of "misleading" the House.