Ruckus in Lok Sabha; Opposition disrupts Piyush Goyal’s address on India-US trade deal

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over certain issues related to the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane.

As soon as the House re-assembled at 12 noon, opposition members were on their feet raising slogans against the government over the issue of stand-off with China in 2020.

Amid the din, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla allowed laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House. Later, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement on the India-US trade agreement.