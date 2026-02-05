18 Dead, Several Others Feared Trapped After Blast In Illegal Coal Mine In Meghalaya

At least 18 people lost their lives and one person was injured in a powerful blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday morning. The tragic incident took place in the coal-rich East Jaintia Hills district, an area long affected by unsafe and unlawful mining practices. The explosion highlights the serious risks associated with illegal coal extraction in the region.

Soon after the blast, emergency response teams, including local police and the Fire and Emergency Services, rushed to the site to carry out rescue and relief operations. Authorities worked to secure the area and assess the extent of the damage while ensuring medical assistance for the injured survivor.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident to determine responsibility and prevent future tragedies. Meghalaya MP Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and reiterated concerns about the dangers posed by illegal mining activities.