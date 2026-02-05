From Rahul Gandhi's traitor remark to Bofors: PM Modi attacks Congress repeatedly in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi during his speech in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the opposition of repeatedly undermining national institutions and disrespecting democratic traditions. He said the Congress leadership has a long history of divisive politics and misleading narratives aimed at weakening public trust.

Modi specifically referred to Rahul Gandhi’s “traitor” remark against BJP MP Ravinder Singh Bittu, calling it deeply offensive and irresponsible. He alleged that such statements reflect the Congress party’s mindset and insensitivity, particularly towards individuals and communities who have made sacrifices for the nation.

Highlighting the Sikh community, the Prime Minister claimed the remark exposed Congress’s alleged hostility towards Sikhs. He said the party has repeatedly failed to respect Sikh sentiments and contributions. Modi urged Parliament and the public to reflect on such language, stressing the need for unity, respect, and accountability in political discourse.