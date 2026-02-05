PM is hiding behind Speaker Om Birla: Priyanka Gandhi on Modi's absence in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slammed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's remarks on his advice to PM Narendra Modi to skip the session on February 5. Om Birla had said that he had "concrete information" that some members of the Congress party were planning to carry out an "unforeseen act" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi was scheduled to give his customary reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Thursday. The Speaker also said that if such an incident had taken place, it would have been detrimental to the country's democratic traditions. Speaking after the House reassembled at 3 PM, after multiple adjournments due to protests, the Speaker lashed out at opposition members and said their conduct in the House on Wednesday was "like a black spot."

