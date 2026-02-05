Sell pani puri and clean tables: DMK Minister MRK Panneerselvam's remarks on migrants draw flak

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam recently sparked controversy after making crude remarks about migrant workers from northern states. His comments were widely seen as dismissive and insensitive, particularly toward labourers who play a significant role in the state’s economy across construction, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

During his remarks, the minister also spoke about Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy, claiming it helped Tamil students focus on education and seek opportunities abroad, leading to prosperity. While the policy itself has long been defended as a way to preserve linguistic identity, critics said linking it to derogatory comments about migrant workers was inappropriate.

Leaders from several political parties strongly condemned Panneerselvam’s statements. They stressed that all forms of labour deserve dignity and respect, regardless of language or region. Critics urged public representatives to speak responsibly and acknowledge the contributions of migrant workers to Tamil Nadu’s development.