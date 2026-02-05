Union Minister JP Nadda calls Rahul Gandhi an 'abodh balak' and warns Congress

At the Rajya Sabha, BJP president JP Nadda launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a stinging remark. Referring to him as a “naive child,” Nadda accused the Congress of lacking seriousness and political maturity in handling crucial national issues during parliamentary debates.

Nadda warned the Congress leadership against allowing itself to be “held hostage” by what he described as naivety mixed with arrogance. He argued that such an approach weakens democratic discourse and undermines the responsibility expected from a principal opposition party in Parliament, especially during discussions of national importance.

The remarks sparked strong reactions across party lines, adding to the already heated atmosphere in the Rajya Sabha. While the BJP defended Nadda’s comments as a reality check for Congress, opposition members termed the statement disrespectful, further intensifying the ongoing political confrontation between the two sides.