Delhi biker dies after falling into pit dug by Jal Board; family alleges police negligence

A biker was killed after into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi on Friday. The victim, identified as Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri was found dead in the pit in the Janakpuri area

Police received information about the incident around 7 am and rushed to the spot. Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood has promised a comprehensive probe into the incident

Preliminary investigations indicate that the pit was part of an ongoing DJB project and had been barricaded. However, Kamal's family has alleged negligence on the part of the Jal Board and raised suspicion of foul play