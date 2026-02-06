Kerala hit and run: Actor Maniyanpilla Raju gets bail; says he fled accident site out of fear

CCTV footage has surfaced in the hit-and-run case involving actor Maniyanpilla Raju. The actor appeared before the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 10 pm near the Trivandrum Club. A car allegedly hit a bike, injuring riders Nivedith Krishna and Suraj. FIR states Raju was driving the car and left the scene without stopping.

The actor told police he left the scene because he panicked. He claimed the bike rammed into his car while returning from a function.

Raju had earlier said he would appear before the police to explain the incident. Police said his house was locked and his phone was switched off on Thursday night. He later underwent a medical examination and was subsequently granted bail