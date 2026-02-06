Manipur: Violence erupts in Churachandpur district over Deputy CMs swearing-in

Protests erupted in Manipur’s Churachandpur a day after the formation of the new state government. Demonstrators opposed the swearing-in of Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo BJP MLA, as one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers, and objected to others from the community joining the government.

Unrest began on Thursday evening in the Tuibong Main Market area, where protesters clashed with security forces. Police used tear gas to control the situation. Several protesters were injured, while tyres were burned and roads blocked in Kangpokpi district.