Nation

Opposition continues protest against silencing Rahul Gandhi on Naravane row

Express Video Service

The Opposition continued its protests over multiple issues, including the India-US trade deal, the Naravane controversy, and the suspension of eight MPs, in the Lok Sabha on February 6. The opposition members demanded that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, be allowed to speak in Parliament. Gandhi was disrupted multiple times on the Naravane issue in the House since Monday. Former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir recounts the 2020 India-China standoff. The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice amid the protests on February 6.

Lok Sabha adjourned
Opposition protests on Naravane row

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com