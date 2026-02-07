India-US trade deal: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh flags five concerns

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh flagged five major concerns after the India-US 'Interim Trade Agreement. These issues cover the trade partnership between the two countries across Russian oil, agriculture, IT sectors etc. India and the US released a joint statement on the agreement on February 7. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that the said agreement will open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters. The joint statement was issued following the launch of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) on February 13, 2025.