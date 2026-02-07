Tariff cut to 18% and $500 billion clause: Key highlights of India–US trade framework

The interim India–US trade framework marks a cautious breakthrough after prolonged deadlock, easing friction without locking either side into a full agreement. Its biggest gain for India lies in partial relief from Section 232 tariffs, with the US agreeing to remove duties on Indian aircraft and aircraft parts linked to metals. However, pharmaceuticals remain vulnerable under national security provisions, underscoring the framework’s limited guarantees.

Tariff reductions to 18 per cent across labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear and chemicals offer near-term export relief, though key items like gems, diamonds and aircraft parts hinge on the interim deal’s success. India, in turn, has agreed to cut or scrap tariffs on US industrial goods and several agricultural products, alongside reviewing US standards within six months.

Strategically, the deal aligns with India’s domestic priorities, including data centre expansion and digital trade rules, while signalling shared concerns over supply chains and non-market practices. Congress, however, has flagged risks ranging from Russian oil imports to farmer interests and trade balance pressures.