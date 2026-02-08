Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Gaurav Gogoi and wife, alleges 'Pak links'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday levelled fresh allegations against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that the latter had visited Pakistan in 2013 under circumstances that needed public clarification. Sarma raised the issue while addressing the media, asserting that questions surrounding the visit remained unanswered and were a matter of public interest.

Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister also targeted Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth, alleging that she had links with Pakistan. Without providing specific details, Sarma said these alleged connections warranted greater transparency from the Congress leadership, especially given the sensitive nature of India–Pakistan relations and national security concerns.

Sarma further challenged Gaurav Gogoi to make public a letter that he claimed was issued by Pakistan’s Interior Ministry in connection with the 2013 visit. He argued that releasing the document would help clear doubts and allow people to judge the facts for themselves, adding that the Congress should respond decisively to the allegations instead of remaining silent.