Haryana swing tragedy: Operator arrested for fatal collapse, inspector killed during rescue

A police inspector died and several others were injured on Saturday after a swing ride collapsed at a fair in Haryana, triggering panic among visitors. The incident took place at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, a popular annual event that attracts large crowds from across the country. Eyewitnesses said the swing suddenly gave way while it was in operation, throwing occupants to the ground.

Haryana Police said the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where the police inspector succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The condition of some of the injured is said to be serious. Following the incident, police registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested the swing operator for alleged negligence.

The state government has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. An Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-level committee has been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse, assess safety lapses, and fix responsibility. Authorities said strict action would be taken based on the committee’s findings.