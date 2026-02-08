Salman Khan attends RSS event, draws huge praise from Mohan Bhagwat

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday attended an RSS event in Mumbai organised to mark the organisation’s centenary celebrations, drawing attention for his rare public appearance at a Sangh function. The event saw the presence of several senior RSS leaders and prominent personalities, underscoring the outreach efforts of the organisation as it commemorates 100 years of its founding.

Addressing the gathering, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praised Salman Khan, lauding not just his popularity but also his sense of fashion, a comment that drew light-hearted reactions from the audience. Bhagwat’s remarks added a relaxed tone to the otherwise formal event, highlighting the cultural connect the RSS sought to project during the centenary celebrations.

In his address, Bhagwat also spoke about leadership and age, reiterating his personal belief that no individual should hold a post beyond the age of 75. However, he revealed that despite this view, he was requested by the RSS to continue in his role, reflecting the organisation’s trust in his leadership during a significant milestone year.