Nation

Delhi will become a Khalistan, warns threat mails to Parliament and 10 city schools

Express Video Service

Several schools across Delhi and the Parliament received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, triggering panic. The Delhi Fire Service received the first alert at around 8:33 AM, following which fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, and dog teams were rushed to multiple locations.

As a precautionary measure, schools were evacuated to ensure student safety. The threatening email contained provocative messages and also warned of a blast in Parliament on February 13. Authorities later confirmed that no suspicious objects were found during searches.

Delhi bomb threats

