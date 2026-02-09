Gaurav Gogoi calls Himanta Biswa Sarma's Pakistan link charges worse than C-grade cinema

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi was called a 'Pakistani agent' by none other than the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Himanta tabled a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report in a presser on February 8. The BJP leader did not spare Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, as he linked the duo to a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Gogoi called Himanta's allegations the worst than C-grade cinema. The Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, claimed that 'nobody in Assam is taking the chief minister’s words seriously'. He alleged that Sarma was attempting to divert attention from claims that the chief minister and his family had occupied around 12,000 bighas of land across the state.