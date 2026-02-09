India buying oil from US in our strategic interest to diversify sources: Minister Piyush Goyal

Watch the video interview of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, where he talks about India's trade agreement with the US, including the contentious issue of crude oil imports. US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order slashing the 25% tariff on India's oil imports from Russia. The executive order shall be revoked, if India chooses to buy Russia oil, directly or indirectly. However, India reiterated safeguarding the energy needs and security of the country is an utmost priority.