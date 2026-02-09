Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Six injured after car hits pedestrians, bike rider flung into air

A luxury car accident in Kanpur left six people injured after the vehicle lost control and hit multiple people and vehicles. The car, allegedly driven by the son of a businessman, first struck an auto-rickshaw and then a motorcycle, throwing the rider into the air.

The car dragged the bike before stopping after hitting an electric pole. Locals gathered at the scene, and there were claims that private bouncers tried to help the driver escape. Police later seized the car and are investigating the incident and the medical condition of those injured.