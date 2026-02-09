Why does Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma go scot-free despite threatening Muslims regularly?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly drawn criticism for remarks perceived as targeting the Muslim community. In the latest controversy, the Assam BJP unit shared a video that appeared to depict Sarma symbolically firing at Muslims, sparking outrage across political and civil society circles.

The video, posted on Saturday, combined real footage of Sarma handling rifles with AI-generated visuals showing shots aimed at individuals portrayed as Bengali-origin Muslims. The clip included inflammatory captions such as “point blank shoot,” which intensified criticism. Following widespread condemnation, the BJP deleted the video, distancing itself from the content.

This incident is not isolated. In the past, Sarma has faced backlash for statements linking Muslims to illegal immigration, demographic change, and law-and-order issues. Critics argue that such rhetoric deepens communal divisions, while supporters claim his remarks are focused on policy and security concerns.